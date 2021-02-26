Fulcrum Capital LLC Purchases 65,485 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 306.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,485 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 334.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,183,000 after purchasing an additional 588,103 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 718,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after purchasing an additional 534,137 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 378,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after purchasing an additional 287,648 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 361,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 282,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 341,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 255,247 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.24. 11,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,006. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average of $70.70.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

