Fulcrum Capital LLC Purchases 814 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Linde by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 17,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after buying an additional 866,271 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.24.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,971. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $274.58. The firm has a market cap of $130.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.