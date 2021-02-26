Fulcrum Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.1% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.83. The company had a trading volume of 277,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,984. The stock has a market cap of $179.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

