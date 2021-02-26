Full18 Capital LLC Acquires New Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in The Western Union by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 126,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in The Western Union by 11,967.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,340,000 after buying an additional 2,456,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 136,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,561 shares of company stock worth $7,672,510 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Western Union stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.46. 127,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,670,552. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $25.13.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Citigroup upped their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

