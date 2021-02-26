Full18 Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 139,903 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 139,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,000. Arch Capital Group makes up about 2.2% of Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 715.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,735,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,661,000 after buying an additional 2,399,886 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4,441.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,206,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after buying an additional 1,179,442 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,274,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,847,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,037,000 after buying an additional 1,002,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,873,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 818,577 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $35.77. 108,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,920. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $45.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACGL. JMP Securities upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

