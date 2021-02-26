Full18 Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 71,201 Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 71,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of AIRC stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.06. 9,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,378. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Truist lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

