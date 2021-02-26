Full18 Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 77,545 QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,545 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000. Full18 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of QuinStreet at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,798,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,206,000 after purchasing an additional 400,543 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,454,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after acquiring an additional 22,577 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,263,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,091,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 918,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 67,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 660,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 238,662 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $1,695,296.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,407.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $44,222.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,330,906.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,032 shares of company stock valued at $3,631,327 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QNST shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

QNST traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,582. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $134.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.83 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

