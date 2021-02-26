Full18 Capital LLC Buys New Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,423,000. Global Payments makes up about 3.7% of Full18 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 26.2% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 211,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,489,000 after acquiring an additional 33,311 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Compass Point cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.54. 28,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,954. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,227 shares of company stock valued at $15,032,241. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

