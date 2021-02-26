Full18 Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 83,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000. Americold Realty Trust accounts for 1.4% of Full18 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $67,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLD. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

In other news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,626,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 225,045 shares of company stock worth $8,312,170 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COLD traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,948. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.26. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

