Full18 Capital LLC Buys Shares of 127,167 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 127,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,000. Ally Financial accounts for 2.0% of Full18 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 60,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,799,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $41.67. 64,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,515,450. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.