Full18 Capital LLC Buys Shares of 14,846 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,000. Full18 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Innovative Industrial Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,973,000 after purchasing an additional 573,754 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

IIPR traded up $6.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.67. 22,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,241. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.