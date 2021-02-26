Full18 Capital LLC Invests $2.05 Million in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000. Full18 Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Artisan Partners Asset Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of APAM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.26. 14,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,828. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.32%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

