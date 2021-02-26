Full18 Capital LLC Invests $2.67 Million in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 175,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. Full18 Capital LLC owned 0.32% of Sculptor Capital Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $58,857.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,475 shares in the company, valued at $97,319.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $226,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

SCU stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.46. 3,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,166. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.47. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $3.97. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 74.87% and a net margin of 1.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $2.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

Sculptor Capital Management Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

