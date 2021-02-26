Full18 Capital LLC Invests $2.71 Million in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,979 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,147,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,876,000 after acquiring an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First American Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,386,000 after acquiring an additional 130,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First American Financial by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,152 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

NYSE FAF traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $52.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,837. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.