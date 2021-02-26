Full18 Capital LLC Invests $2.80 Million in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 145,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000. Full18 Capital LLC owned 0.18% of BrightSphere Investment Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSIG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,312 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth $14,266,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 792,917 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2,058.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 809,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 771,793 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,414,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

BSIG stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 17,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,724. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. Analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

