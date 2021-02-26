Full18 Capital LLC Invests $2.87 Million in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.12.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.11. The stock had a trading volume of 131,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $125.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.