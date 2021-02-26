Full18 Capital LLC Invests $3.18 Million in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000. American Financial Group makes up about 1.4% of Full18 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,073,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,738,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,456,000 after buying an additional 27,322 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,799,000 after buying an additional 59,078 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 675,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,263,000 after buying an additional 25,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lomas Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 631,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,320,000 after buying an additional 101,162 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Vito C. Peraino bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,720.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFG traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $107.47. 11,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $114.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.90.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

