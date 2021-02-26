Full18 Capital LLC Invests $3.45 Million in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,000. Flagstar Bancorp comprises 1.5% of Full18 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Full18 Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Flagstar Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $307,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,843 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 85.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,320,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,130,000 after acquiring an additional 606,718 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,506,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,384,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 54.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 235,223 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FBC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $43.36. 6,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,349. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBC. Compass Point raised their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.