Full18 Capital LLC Invests $3.63 Million in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 125,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,000. Federated Hermes comprises about 1.6% of Full18 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Full18 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Federated Hermes as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.10. 32,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

