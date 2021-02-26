Full18 Capital LLC Invests $4.29 Million in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 136,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,000. The Carlyle Group accounts for about 1.9% of Full18 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CG. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,352,158.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,960,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,158,085 shares of company stock worth $35,886,412 over the last three months.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,926. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -56.51 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

