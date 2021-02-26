Full18 Capital LLC Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.13. 620,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,167,644. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.