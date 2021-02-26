Full18 Capital LLC Makes New $3.59 Million Investment in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 142,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000. Virtu Financial makes up 1.6% of Full18 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Full18 Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Virtu Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 18,145.0% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 59,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.90.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.47. The stock had a trading volume of 65,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,600. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of -0.26.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

