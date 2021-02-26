Full18 Capital LLC Makes New $3.62 Million Investment in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 364,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,000. New Residential Investment makes up approximately 1.6% of Full18 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Full18 Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of New Residential Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after buying an additional 52,367 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,073,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 120,067 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in New Residential Investment by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

NRZ traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 343,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,193. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

