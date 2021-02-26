Full18 Capital LLC Makes New $3.73 Million Investment in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000. i3 Verticals makes up 1.6% of Full18 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Full18 Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of i3 Verticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 91,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 22,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

In other i3 Verticals news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $100,799.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $837,261.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,061 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IIIV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of IIIV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,972. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -830.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $35.87.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

