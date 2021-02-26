Full18 Capital LLC Makes New $5.52 Million Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 80,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,000. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 2.4% of Full18 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 96.3% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.1% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.28. The stock had a trading volume of 871,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,582,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $139.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.18. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $81.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

