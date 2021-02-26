Full18 Capital LLC Makes New $5.59 Million Investment in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,000. RenaissanceRe accounts for approximately 2.4% of Full18 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Full18 Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of RenaissanceRe at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 108.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 27,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.3% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 162,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,556,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

RNR traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $201.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.55.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.50.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

