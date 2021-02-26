Full18 Capital LLC Makes New Investment in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000. Full18 Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of BankUnited as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 7,326.7% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,762,000 after acquiring an additional 38,349 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $431,502.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,378.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

BKU stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

