Full18 Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $94.90. 51,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $100.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.