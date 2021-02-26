Full18 Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 232,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000. Full18 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $12,963,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,108,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 97,964 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Foley Trasimene Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:WPF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 112,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,130. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62.

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 4,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $45,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Company Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.