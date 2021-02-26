Full18 Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 104,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE GDOT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.52. The stock had a trading volume of 30,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,415. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.
In related news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,251 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $66,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,612.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $27,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,540.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 857,415 shares of company stock valued at $45,856,600. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on GDOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.
Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.