Full18 Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 104,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.52. The stock had a trading volume of 30,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,415. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,251 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $66,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,612.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $27,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,540.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 857,415 shares of company stock valued at $45,856,600. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GDOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

