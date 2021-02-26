Full18 Capital LLC Makes New Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 66,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,000. TransUnion comprises about 2.9% of Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 588.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 92,434 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 315,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,286,000 after buying an additional 24,536 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 354,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,908,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 131,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 49,559 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $83,134.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,891,236 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.62.

TRU stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,820. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.12.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

