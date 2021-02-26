Full18 Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,952 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,216,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,676,000 after acquiring an additional 132,381 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 19.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,696,000 after acquiring an additional 371,808 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,387,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,243 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,018.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,125,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 734,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.84. 17,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $77.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

WTFC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

