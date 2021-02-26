Full18 Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

AMP traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.68. 16,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.89 and its 200 day moving average is $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $233.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. Insiders have sold a total of 115,872 shares of company stock worth $23,411,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

