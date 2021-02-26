Full18 Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORI. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 548.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 37.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at $399,010.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,852 shares of company stock valued at $36,576 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ORI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.41. 112,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

