Full18 Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 163,606 Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 163,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,921,000. Lazard makes up approximately 3.0% of Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Full18 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Lazard as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the third quarter valued at $33,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.94. 13,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,268. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

