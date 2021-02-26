Full18 Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 168,427 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 168,427 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,000. Franklin Resources accounts for 1.8% of Full18 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 371.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,113 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after purchasing an additional 112,124 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 552,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 327,800 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $276,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEN traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $26.46. 66,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,754. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

