Full18 Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 256,931 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 256,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,000. Invesco accounts for approximately 2.0% of Full18 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Full18 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 253.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 29.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.32. 170,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,711,999. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

