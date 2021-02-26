Full18 Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 49,967 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,000. LPL Financial makes up about 2.3% of Full18 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Full18 Capital LLC owned 0.06% of LPL Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA remained flat at $$132.10 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.99 and its 200 day moving average is $95.65. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $137.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,043,477.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,095 shares in the company, valued at $26,446,151.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 25,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total transaction of $3,442,766.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,250,448.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,249 shares of company stock worth $7,005,616. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPLA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

