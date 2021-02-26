Full18 Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 88,119 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,000. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up 1.6% of Full18 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,755,000 after buying an additional 1,454,932 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,530,000 after purchasing an additional 936,160 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,036,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,345,000 after purchasing an additional 309,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,996,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,275,000 after purchasing an additional 98,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KKR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

KKR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.71. 144,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $49.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

