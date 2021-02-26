Full18 Capital LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,668 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BPOP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 3,729.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,216 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,985,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,023,000 after purchasing an additional 917,286 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,381,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 811,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,436,000 after purchasing an additional 487,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.63. 8,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.24. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BPOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.