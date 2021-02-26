Full18 Capital LLC Takes $1.70 Million Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 131,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000. Full18 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Urban Edge Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,302,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,013,000 after purchasing an additional 353,043 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,931,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,091,000 after purchasing an additional 141,288 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,843,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,684,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,739,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after acquiring an additional 24,623 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. 25,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.10. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

UE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial raised Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

