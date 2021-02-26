Full18 Capital LLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Open Lending by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,037 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,511,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,850,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Open Lending by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,990,000 after purchasing an additional 961,882 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,134,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $118,639,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Open Lending stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $38.26. 26,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,714. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

