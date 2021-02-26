Full18 Capital LLC Takes $2.01 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,451 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.67.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $5,856,520 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC traded up $6.56 on Friday, reaching $374.87. 8,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,810. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $408.61 and a 200-day moving average of $372.43. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

