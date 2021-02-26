Full18 Capital LLC Takes $5.79 Million Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,788,000. Cannae makes up approximately 2.5% of Full18 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Full18 Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Cannae as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Cannae by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cannae by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Cannae by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cannae by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cannae by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cannae in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE CNNE traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,402. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $5.89. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.35 million. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.