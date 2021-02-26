Full18 Capital LLC Takes Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 92,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000. NCR makes up approximately 1.5% of Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Full18 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NCR as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of NCR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 0.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 67,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NCR by 13.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.19. 25,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,494. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NCR shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

