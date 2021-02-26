Full18 Capital LLC Takes Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,000. Stewart Information Services accounts for about 2.5% of Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Full18 Capital LLC owned 0.43% of Stewart Information Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 841,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,708,000 after acquiring an additional 264,378 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,582. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

