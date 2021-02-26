Full18 Capital LLC Takes Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,000. Voya Financial accounts for about 1.4% of Full18 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

VOYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.96. 22,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,329. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $62.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.10.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.22%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

