Function X Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $29.25 million and $415,223.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,488.39 or 0.99530153 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00037666 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007153 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00125934 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002162 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000816 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003252 BTC.
- Offshift (XFT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00011821 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
