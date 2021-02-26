Function X Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $29.25 million and $415,223.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,488.39 or 0.99530153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00037666 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00125934 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00011821 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,259,585 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.