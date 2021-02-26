Fundamenta (FMTA) Trading Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $740,604.01 and $3.50 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta token can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00001811 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.80 or 0.00485566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00066563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00081753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00057299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00075867 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.27 or 0.00463030 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.