Fuse Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.89 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 26th. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $7.48 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.93 or 0.00487684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00068802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00081799 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00057601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00075743 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $218.79 or 0.00460056 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

